PSC launches regional training center in Dagupan

DAGUPAN CITY — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has officially unveiled Dagupan City as Pangasinan’s Regional Training Center for gymnastics and swimming, sparking excitement and strengthening hopes of shaping the next generation of Filipino world-class athletes.

PSC Chairman Patrick C. Gregorio and Dagupan City Mayor Belen T. Fernandez signed the Memorandum of Agreement along with PSC Commissioners Walter Torres, Matthew “Fritz” Gaston, Division Schools Superintendent Marciano U. Soriano Jr. and Finnela Sim, head of the Dagupan Youth and Sports Development Commission.

“We believe talent should be nurtured where it is found. By establishing Regional Training Centers, we ensure that children don’t have to leave their homes just to access world-class facilities. We bring the opportunities to them,” said Gregorio.

As part of the collaboration, the PSC and the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP), led by president Cynthia Carrion, donated the very same equipment that Carlos Yulo trained on before becoming a world champion and clinching double Olympic gold in Paris 2024, an inspiring legacy now set to elevate the skills and dreams of Dagupan’s young gymnasts.

“Our vision is to decentralize access to premium training. Every province deserves the chance to raise its own heroes and champions, without uprooting kids from their communities. You don’t have to come to us, we will go to you,” said Gregorio.

National team coaches will also be deployed periodically to mentor local coaches and athletes, ensuring grassroots talent receives elite-level guidance.

“We are deeply grateful to the PSC for believing in our program and helping us enhance and scale it up. For many years, we have worked hard to nurture our young athletes, and this partnership validates those efforts,” said Mayor Fernandez.

“Our kids used to travel to Manila every weekend just to train. Now, with this Regional Training Center in Dagupan, they can pursue their dreams right here at home, without the burden of distance,” added Fernandez.

Dagupan City gymnastics coach Jhune Sajonas and swimming coach Jeremy Jizmundo are proud products of the city’s grassroots program.

Through it, Sajonas earned a university sports scholarship, and after graduating, he returned home to give back to the very program that shaped him. It’s a full-circle journey that stands as a beautiful story of talent, opportunity, and gratitude.

Dagupan is already maximizing the new hub through its summer sports camp, exposing students to gymnastics and swimming during their school break. The program promotes healthy lifestyles while nurturing dreams of athletic excellence.

“Marami ng interested sa gymnastics. Masaya kami dahil nabigyan kami ng equipment. Before we were just using rubber mats, now the kids can perform advanced skills in WAG and MAG without needing to go to Manila,’’ said Sim.

Dagupan City also has a pool of youth volunteers who are giving back to the community by sharing their time and talent for the kids.

“From only 20 kids before, we now have 74—all from Dagupan. The turnout in our free summer program has been amazing,” added Sim.

Dagupan joins a growing roster of PSC-backed Regional Training Centers (RTCs), including Bukidnon (boxing), Siargao (surfing, beach rowing), Zamboanga City (weightlifting), Cauayan, Isabela (rowing), and Candon City (archery), among others.

“This is why we do what we do and why Regional Training Centers must rise across the nation. It is about believing in communities that fight for and protect their children’s dreams. That, ultimately, is the essence of nation-building,” said Gregorio.

RTCs will likewise rise in Passi City, Iloilo, Tayabas, Quezon, Ormoc City, General Santos City, Bacolod City with each center reflecting PSC’s vision of decentralizing sports development, empowering local governments, and building a nationwide network of champions.