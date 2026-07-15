Entertainment

WOW! VMX hottie Sahara Bernales enters beauty queen era

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By CARISSA ALCANTARA

VMX Star Sahara Bernales is widening her horizon.

She is entering her beauty queen era as she joins the first batch of the inaugural Reina Filipinas 2026.

During the sashing ceremony on Monday, Sahara surprised audiences strutting down the runway in a revealing white dress accentuating her figure.

Sahara is representing Pampanga.

In a quick sideline interview, Sahara shared her belief that her experience as an actress give her a huge edge over the competition.

“Of course, siyempre advantage yun kasi kung hindi ako naging sexy star hindi ako naging confident enough to go out there at maipapakita yung kaya ko pang gawin,” Sahara said.

Know for her VMX films, “Maryang Palad,” “Tampipi, “Katas,” among others, Sahara said that she hopes to give confidence to other VMX artists to pursue what they truly desire.

“Yung mga taong natatakot lumaban or sumali sa mga ganitong pageant sana lumakas loob nila kasi ako tinanggap ko ito,” she added.

Sahara will compete against 21 candidates from different provinces in the Philippines.

Reina Filipinas 2026 will crown the country’s next representative to Miss Grand International, as well as two delegates to Miss Grand All Stars.

Sherrymae Valenzuela to represent PH at Miss Foreign World 2026
Sheena Halili: ‘Ayaw ko sa tomboy’
Coldplay amazed at spirits of Pinoys, vows to return
The kids are alright
Nagpakilig!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kai Sotto to ROS? Fans get talking after ‘Kaiju’ sightings in practice
Next Article Lawyer confirms Bea Alonzo-Vincent Co wedding

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lawyer confirms Bea Alonzo-Vincent Co wedding
Entertainment
Kai Sotto to ROS? Fans get talking after ‘Kaiju’ sightings in practice
Basketball Sports
Wolves expect LaMelo Ball to lift team’s ceiling
basketball Sports
Bregente, Quintanilla off to strong individual starts in Singapore
golf Sports