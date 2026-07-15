Kai Sotto to ROS? Fans get talking after ‘Kaiju’ sightings in practice

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gilas Pilipinas center Kai Sotto joined Rain or Shine’s practice, sparking excitement among fans over what it would be like to see the 7-foot-3 big man suit up for the Elasto Painters in the PBA.

Photos and videos of Sotto taking part in the team’s 5-on-5 scrimmages quickly made the rounds on social media after Rain or Shine forward Leonard Santillan shared them on his accounts.

“Pwede na sa next game,” Santillan wrote in jest.

The posts immediately drew playful reactions from fans, with many imagining Sotto eventually making his way to the PBA.

“Nag-aantay lang ata ito si Kaiju na maging first pick ROS bago magpadraft sa PBA eh,” one fan commented on Santillan’s post.

“Kapag si Kai Sotto napunta kay coach Yeng Guiao, alam na halimaw maglaro iyan,” another added.

While the sighting fueled plenty of “what if” scenarios among basketball fans, it was simply Sotto staying in shape during the B.League offseason.

The prized Filipino big man has yet to sign with a new club, although reports have indicated that he is eyeing another shot at reaching the NBA.

It also wasn’t the first time Sotto visited a Rain or Shine practice. Last year, he observed one of the team’s training sessions when his Koshigaya Alphas head coach, Ryozo Anzai, paid a visit to the Elasto Painters.

Sotto is also no stranger to Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao. His father, Ervin, once served as Guiao’s assistant coach during their time together with NLEX.

Even the elder Sotto also had the history with ROS franchise, having played for the company when it was still in the PBL under the Welcoat House Paint banner.