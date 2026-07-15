Bregente, Quintanilla off to strong individual starts in Singapore

Team Philippines got off to rip-roaring individual race starts in the prestigious Singapore Amateur Open Championship as Rolando Bregente and Mary Grace Quintanilla took the lead in their respective divisions after the opening round at gorgeous Singapore Golf Club’s Bukit layout on Tuesday, July 14.

Bregente returned an eagle-aided seven-under-par 64 to take a two-shot lead over Jonty Lunson of Australia, while Quintanilla had six birdies in a 67 to lead Hong Kong China’s Hei Tung Leung and Singaporean Amelie Ng by four strokes in one of the Southeast Asian region’s most coveted amateur events.

A standout of the highly successful Eastridge program that won the last Interclub, Bregente had two front nine bogeys before playing the final nine holes at five-under, capped by an eagle 3 on the 18th for what proved to be the difference with Lunson.

Jet Hernandez returned a 68 to be just four shots off his countryman, even as Rico See and Jonh Edward Dy fired 70s be to well within the mix. AJ Wacan and Chris Remata struggled to shoot 74s and would need low second round efforts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Alethea Gaccion fired a birdie-less 77 to be in a 14th place tie with American Srihitha Mandava as the traditional layout bedeviled the talented ladies field with only Quintanilla surviving the carnage.

Ng, who has more knowledge of the course than anyone in the women’s field, fired three birdies that went with the same number of bogeys, while Leung needed to birdie the 18th to salvage a level card. She had four birdies and four bogeys in a 35-36 effort.

The Filipinos, though, trail Australia’s Lunson and Max Moring by three shots in the team race in a second place tie with Hong Kong China and Thaland, with the Aussies turning in a seven-under 135 counting Moring’s 68.

Since Bregente and Remata are the official players sent by the National Golf Association of the Philippines, their scores were the ones that counted in the team tally, a 138 like Markus Lam-Nok Him Chan (71-67) of HK-China and Settawut Kenanan-Warut Boonrod (68-70) of Thailand.

The Filipino women are a shot off of the Leung-Xizihan Wang tandem, which pooled a 143 counting Wang’s 72. The host country’s Ng and Junxi Guo are another three shots behind after Guo fired a 76.