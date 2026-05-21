Batang Meralco nears group elims sweep in Batang PBA

Batang Meralco scraped past Batang Converge, 66-62, and claimed the solo lead in the 2026 Batang PBA 15U division on Thursday at the Victoria Sports Club in Quezon City.

The Batang Bolts bucked a slow start to notch their second straight win in the 15U behind Mark Vincent Patungan’s 17 points.

Mihangel Philrick Morre chipped in 15 points while Adrian and Ethan Ray De Guzman contributed 11 and eight points, respectively, for the the Batang Bolts, who will try to complete a 3-0 sweep of the four-team division against Ginebra on Friday for the top seeding in the semifinals.

Damien Caleb Ramos and Treyton Caelli Segismundo had 19 and 17 points, respectively, for the still winless Batang Converge.

Earlier, Batang Talk ‘N Text pulled off a 70-64 win over Batang Rain or Shine in the 10U division.

Lucas Gabriel Miciano who scored 37 points in Tuesday’s 79-52 loss to Batang San Miguel Beer, tallied 21 points to once again show the way for the Batang Tropang 5G.

He drew solid coverage from Alden Nubla (16 points), Mateo Alonzo Villaluz (12) and Edward Rovic Andres (9).

The bounce back win wasn’t a walk in the park, though. The Batang TNT, had to weather a ferocious rally by the Batang ROS in the fourth.

The Batang E-Painters trailed, 45-68, but went on a 15-0 late in the fourth to move within eight points. The rally fell short though.

Zachary Grey Gamboa scored 18 points while Montano Equibal II added 17 for the Batang E-Painters, who are hard-pressed to win against Batang SMB on Friday to stay in contention for a semifinals berth.