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P184.5-M bridge collapses in Davao City

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The bridge that collapsed in Davao City. (Photo via Ivy Tejano)

DAVAO CITY – A bridge in Purok 2, Barangay Callawa, Buhangin District, collapsed due to heavy rains and flooding that began Monday night.

Photos circulating on social media showed portions of the structure giving way after floodwaters from a nearby creek eroded its foundations.

The collapsed bridge was part of a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) infrastructure project under Contract ID 17LO-0133 — “Concreting/Widening/Improvement of Bypass Road at Buhangin-Tigatto-Mandug-Callawa-Fatima Road, including Reconstruction of Callawa Bridge and Right-of-Way (RROW)” — in Davao City’s second district.

The contract was signed on May 11, 2017, during the term of second district Rep. Vincent Garcia.

Records show it was awarded by DPWH Region 11 to Premium Megastructures Inc., represented by General Manager Jerome Butaya, with a total cost of ₱184,588,193.30 and a completion period of 240 calendar days.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the government by then DPWH-11 officer-in-charge Regional Director Allan Borromeo.

DPWH-11 spokesperson Dean Ortiz said the collapsed bridge measured about 15 meters and had been affected by progressive erosion over the years, worsened by the widening of the creek beneath the structure.

Ortiz added that the situation deteriorated further due to heavy rains and strong flood currents from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

“The creek widened significantly over the years, eroding the bridge approaches until the structure could no longer withstand the pressure from the floodwaters,” Ortiz said.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. Authorities continue to assess the damage and monitor other flood-affected areas in Davao City as rains persist. (Ivy Tejano)

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