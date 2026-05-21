Gensan dumps Negros, ties Caloocan for MPBL lead

The Gensan Warriors turned hot in the third quarter and torched the Negros Hacienderos, 102-74, on Wednesday to share top spot in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal.

Ahead by five at the break, the Warriors banked on Nelo Santos, Adi Santos and Hesed Gabo to pull away, 74-51, and extend their winning streak to eight in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Gensan caught up with Caloocan Batang Kankaloo and widened its gap from Quezon Province (5-0) in the chase for playoff spots.

In other games, the Basilan Steel leaned on John Wilson and Byron Villarias to nip Rizal Xentromall, 76-73, while the Pasay Voyagers flaunted their depth in a 126-82 demolition of Manila Batang Quiapo in the opener.

With all 15 Voyagers fielded scoring, Pasay cruised to its fifth straight win and climbed to 6-2.

The 6-foot-1 Nelo Santos, a prized find from the University of Makati, pumped in 9 of his 12 points, while Adi Santos and Gabo notched six each of their 14 points as the Warriors outscored the Hacienderos, 34-16, in that pivotal third.

Gabo also posted 9 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals to be named the Sportsplus best player over Adi Santos, with 5 rebounds, and Nelo Santos, with 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Other Warriors who delivered were Val Acuna and JM Versoza, with 11 points and 5 rebounds each, Marwin Dionisio, with 9 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, and Joshua Fontanilla, with 9 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.