Matibag tells Bato: Surrender and face charges

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag has called on Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to stop evading law enforcement and face the crimes against humanity case filed against him before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Matibag said the Philippine National Police (PNP) investigation into the May 13 Senate gunfire incident vindicated the NBI, proving that the bureau had no involvement in what was earlier alleged to be an attempted siege of the Senate.

“This is a redemption to me because it validated my position since Day 1 that we have nothing to do with it. Through that report, we were able to show to the people that the NBI was transparent and truthful on that incident,” Matibag said.

Following the findings, Matibag urged Dela Rosa to be “man enough” to face the ICC case.

“He was the one who started this all so it would be better, as a former member of a law enforcement agency, to face the case leveled against him,” he stressed.

Matibag warned that if Dela Rosa attempts to flee, it would be a futile “hide-and-seek game,” as 122 nations are committed to enforcing ICC warrants.

“He should be very careful because there are 122 nations which are committed to the ICC on this matter,” he added.

The ICC has confirmed the arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, while the Department of Justice said it is awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on his legal remedies but will enforce the warrant if he tries to leave the country. (Aaron Recuenco and Jeffrey Damicog)