89 entries advance to 3-cock semis of 2026 WSC at Big Dome

A total of 89 entries advanced to 3-cock semifinal round of the second edition of the 2026 World Slasher Cup 2 9-Cock Invitational Derby at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Those who survived the Pintakasi of Champions-hosted two-cock elimination rounds last Tuesday night, May 19, were Boyet Joson/RCA/Deil Joson/Beng Joson, Rudy Peñaridondo, Abner Nicolas C/O Mayor J. Vico, Dicky Lim/Darryl Lim, Zaldy Dagdag, Miko Vazquez/M. Ocante, SL JR, Tony Marfori/Vic Yap/Pipo Soliman, Tony Marfori/Richard Hain, Mayor Tumang, Kap Walter Ozarto/Atty. De Castro, Doc Belle Almojera, Eric and Bonel, Mike Romulo/Tonio Romulo, Poloy Aquino/Jun Durano;

Atty. Edwin Abella/Vice Baldo Gener, Patrick Antonio, Tim Fitzgerald/Atty. JP, Egay Capuchino, J. Galang/S. Tolidan/R. Nepomuceno/B. Buenaventura, Meguelito Mallory, Paolo Malvar/Jojo Bacar, Paolo Malvar/Aldrin Benzon, JLA, Doc Louis Montenegro/Manny Pua/Manny Jidaria, Mr. Bank, Jimmy Junsay.

Participants who scored 1.5 points and 1 point in the elimination round will also move to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, additional 79 entries will also advance to the second day of the semifinal round on May 22, Friday) after posting similar 2-0 records. They are AEJ Bros., Rod Advincula/ATK/TRB, Elmer David/Arnold Mendoza, Papa Bravo/KV, Johr Abelida, Bhong Juntereal/Doc Marvin Rocafort, Potpot Tagokgok, Guam, Doc Ayong Lorenzo/Doc Gil, Roberto Rosales/BBSB;

Capt. JQ De Castro/Rhona Estrada, Laurence Wacnang, MJ Rillo, JOP/MJ, Pep Goitia/Alvin Arañez/Jun Soriano, Rhona Bullecer, Ito Ynares/Boy Torres, Anthony Marasigan, Malabon Group, D. Mayberry/R. Limbaga/R. Kaparaz/R. Gutierres, VG Odi Fausto/Board Odi Boy Fausto/V. Aznar Sierra, Rey Rio De Leon, Jesry Palmares/Dan Miller/Charlie Chan, Arnel Paras/Jun Durano, Toto Dela Peña, Poloy Aquino/Jun Durano, and NATNS/CJB/JEB.

The semis winners will march to the four-cock pre-finals on May 24, and grand finals on May 25.

Fans who wish to witness the action live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum may get their tickets at the Ticketnet booth or at www.worldslashercup.ph.