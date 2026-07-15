Lawyer confirms Bea Alonzo-Vincent Co wedding

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

After hours of speculation fueled by reports from several entertainment outlets citing sources unrelated to the couple, cryptic social media posts, and blurred photos purportedly showing a wedding ceremony, Bea Alonzo’s marriage to businessman Vincent Co has finally been confirmed.

The confirmation came not from anonymous insiders or online speculation, but from the actress’ legal counsel.

Lawyer Joey V. Garcia of GERA LAW confirmed that Bea and Vincent tied the knot in a civil ceremony held Monday evening at Makati City Hall, with Makati Mayor Nancy Binay officiating the wedding.

As to the couple’s much talked about prenuptial agreement, he told GMA news:

“The earlier reports suggesting that there was any dispute, hesitation, or unresolved issue concerning a prenuptial agreement are not accurate.”

He maintained that there had been no “legal impediment” arising from the signing of the agreement.

Garcia further stressed that the matter had been settled without controversy.

“I must state clearly and unequivocally, for the record and in fairness to all concerned, that a prenuptial agreement was duly signed, executed and entered into freely and voluntarily by the contracting parties, Ms. Bea Alonzo and Mr. Vincent Co, without issue,” he said.

The lawyer’s statement effectively puts to rest weeks of speculation surrounding both the couple’s wedding and reports that a prenup had become a stumbling block before they exchanged vows.