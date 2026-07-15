Visayas leg heats up as Palawan Juniors netfest resumes

Nadine Seno and Madison Rago head into the second leg of the Palawan Juniors Series Visayas swing determined to build on their breakthrough performances, but both rising stars are expected to face stiffer opposition as the regional circuit resumes Thursday, July 16, at the Villa Aurora courts in Pardo, Cebu City.

Fresh from a dominant showing in the Naga City opener, Seno will attempt to duplicate her girls’ 14- and 16-and-under title sweep against a stronger field, while Rago hopes to add the boys’ 14-and-U crown to the 16-and-U championship he captured in the opening stop after falling short against Andrio Estrella in their previous encounter.

Their title bids are expected to highlight another week of fierce competition as the country’s promising young talents continue their quest for valuable match experience and a chance to establish themselves among the nation’s next generation of tennis standouts.

Presented by Dunlop, the week-long tournament is sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and the Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), with ranking points at stake for all participants.

More importantly, the Visayas circuit underscores the Palawan Juniors Series’ long-term commitment to grassroots tennis development.

Following the successful launch of the Mindanao leg, the regional tour, initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, continues to provide young players with regular, high-level competition designed to accelerate their growth, sharpen their competitive skills and identify future national team prospects.

Seno faces a stern challenge in the girls’ 14-and-U division, where top-ranked Ma. Caroliean Fiel and No. 2 Jaynelle Castro are tipped to contend for the title. In the 16-and-U category, top seed Alexa Cruspero leads the field that also features Fiel and Donna Diamante.

Rago, meanwhile, moves into the Cebu leg with the No. 6 ranking in the boys’ 14-and-U division despite his victory in Naga City. He joins a loaded cast headed by top seed Wynn Calagos and featuring Estrella, Marcus Sio, Pete Niere and Drig Escobar.

The Bohol standout also braces for a tougher assignment in the 16-and-U class, where top seed Matthew Morris heads the title chase alongside Anthony Espinosa, Calagos and Gil Niere.

Morris is likewise favored in the premier boys’ 18-and-U division, but he will have to fend off a formidable group that includes Kevin Tabura, Al Jose Gairanod Jr., Gil Niere, Naga City champion Kristian Kilat, David Sepulveda, Enzo Masaga and Espinosa.

Cruspero also emerges as the player to beat in the girls’ 18-and-U category, although Donna Diamante, Molly Tan and Christine Palomares are expected to mount strong challenges.

Competition is equally intense in the 12-and-U divisions. Ian Gairanod, Enzo Niere, Naga City winner Miguel Lambating and Dale Diamante headline the boys’ draw, while hometown favorite Arianno Tiongko seeks a second straight title in the girls’ division against Castro, Celestine Ngo and Kate Lanterna.

Backed by the Palawan Group of Companies with support from ICON Golf & Sports, the series serves as a vital pathway for aspiring juniors, giving them consistent exposure to quality competition while helping develop the country’s next generation of tennis stars.

The Visayas swing winds up at the Mandaue courts on July 23-28.

Also at stake in Cebu are the boys’ and girls’ doubles titles in the 14-and-under and 18-and-under divisions.