San Juan, Quezon boost playoff bids in MPBL

The San Juan Knights and the Quezon Huskers trounced separate opponents on Tuesday, July 14, to sustain momentum in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Navotas Convention Center.

Led by Michael Calisaan, the Knights subdued the Meycauayan Marilao Gyms, 88-78, in the opener, while the Huskers followed suit with a wire-to-wire 86-73 victory over the Bataan Risers in the round-robin elimination phase of the 27-team tournament.

San Juan raised its record to 14-1, sharing the top spot with defending champion Abra Solid North, its 66-58 victim on May 2, in the playoff race of the North division.

Quezon opened with a 13-point bundle and never wavered en route to a 12-2 slate, tailing Batangas (13-2) in the South division.

High-flyer Jolo Manansala paced the Huskers with 15 points, including two triples, and 5 rebounds to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors over Cedric Manzano, who had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 3 assists.

Other Huskers who delivered were Christian Pagaran with 13 points and 6 rebounds, and Joshua Yerro with 11 points and 3 assists.

Bataan, which skidded to 6-11, drew 13 points and 4 rebounds from Alfred Flores, 12 points and 5 rebounds from Yves Sazon, 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists from Robbi Darang, and 11 points and 4 rebounds from Joshua Yerro.

Calisaan, taking over the role vacated by Japan B. League-bound Michael Phillips, notched 19 points, making 9 of 10 field goal attempts, and snagged 7 rebounds, while former University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons Harold Alarcon, Terrence Fortea and Gerry Abadiano provided solid support.

Alarcon notched 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, Fortea 13 points, spiked by three triples, and 4 assists, and the Korean Basketball League-bound Abadiano 10 points and 4 assists.

“I trust my teammates. I know the ball will come to me,” said Calisaan, named the game’s best player. “That’s part of our system.”

With the 6-foot-8 Phillips gone and the 6-6 Jommel Puno staying with San Beda, San Juan team manager Jun Usman said the Knights intend to put 6-6 Jhaymo Eguilos on the active list.

The Gems fell to 9-8 despite Agem Miranda’s 20 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds, Felix Apreku’s 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, and Shawn Argente’s 10 points plus 3 assists.

Zamboanga batters Sarangani

Zamboanga SiKat battered Sarangani 10ACT, 104-77, in the nightcap to regain traction with a 6-10 card.

Levi Hernandez paced Zamboanga with 21 points, spiked by 5 triples, followed by Jun Arthur Calisay with 19 points and 2 steals, Forthsky Padrigao with 9 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, Reggz Gabat with 12 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds, and Jayson Puray, with 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Sarangani, which slid to 3-15, got 14 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds from Alex Desoyo, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists from Ralph Tansingco, 12 points, all from triples, from Paul Sanga, and 10 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds from Leland Estacio.

The tournament returns to the Pasay Astrodome on Wednesday, featuring games between Paranaque and Negros at 4 p.m., Quezon City and Manila at 6 p.m., and Pasay and Bulacan at 8 p.m.