Magnitude 6.5 offshore earthquake jolts Davao Occidental — Phivolcs

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck waters off Balut Island in Davao Occidental late Tuesday evening, July 14, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In its Earthquake Information No. 1, Phivolcs said the quake occurred at 11:49 p.m.

Its epicenter was located 104 kilometers southwest of Balut Island, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremor registered Instrumental Intensity V (strong) in Kiamba, Sarangani.

Instrumental Intensity IV (moderately strong) was recorded in Malapatan, Maasim, and Maitum in Sarangani and General Santos City, Tupi, and Tboli in South Cotabato.

Instrumental Intensity III (weak) was felt in Santa Maria in Davao Occidental; Malungon in Sarangani; and Santo Niño in South Cotabato.

Instrumental Intensity II (slightly felt) was reported in Roxas City in Capiz; Magsaysay in Davao del Sur; Banga, Tampakan, and Surallah in South Cotabato; and Palimbang, Lebak, Kalamansig, Bagumbayan in Sultan Kudarat.

Instrumental Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) was recorded in Kidapawan City in Cotabato; Digos City in Davao del Sur; Norala in South Cotabato; and Esperanza, Isulan, and President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat.

Phivolcs said there was no immediate damage but warned that aftershocks may occur.