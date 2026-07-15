Drunk man assaults cop during arrest in Tondo precinct

By Diann Calucin

A 36-year-old man was arrested after attacking a police officer with a steel bar inside a police precinct in Tondo, Manila, on July 14.

Suspect Faustino Pangilinan Jr. is now facing charges for direct assault, resistance and disobedience, and frustrated homicide after mauling Patrolman Marianeto Gabumpa Jr., 30, inside the Smokey Mountain Police Community Precinct.

Police said the suspect, reportedly drunk, was first flagged by security guards at around 2 a.m. for trespassing and unruly behavior.

He was later turned over to the police and brought to the precinct.

But at around 4:30 p.m., Pangilinan allegedly tried to escape custody, grabbed a steel bar, and repeatedly struck the officer in the head and body.

Responding officers quickly subdued and arrested the suspect.

The injured cop was rushed to the hospital and later transferred to the Philippine Orthopedic Center, where he underwent surgery on his right index finger.

Charges are now being readied against the suspect before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.