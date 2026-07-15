Broadcast tech killed in Maguindanao del Norte ambush

By Philippine News Agency

‎COTABATO CITY – Police have launched a province-wide manhunt against two assailants who ambushed and killed a local media worker on Tuesday afternoon in Barangay Limbo, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

‎Police Capt. Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), identified the victim as Dennis Pido, 56, a resident of Pigcawayan, North Cotabato and a broadcast media worker for the Church-owned Radio Station DXMS-AM/DXOL-FM of the Notre Dame Broadcasting Corp. (NDBC), based in Cotabato City.

‎Salanguit said police probers are following various leads that could help identify and arrest the perpetrators.

‎Salanguit said Pido was driving his motorcycle on his way to work when ambushed by an unidentified gunman on board a separate motorbike driven by an accomplice at about 3:50 p.m.

‎“Motive of the attack is still unknown; the police investigators are yet to speak with the victim’s family,” Salanguit said in a statement Wednesday.

‎Police rushed the victim to Cotabato Sanitarium and General Hospital, where he later succumbed to three bullet wounds to the chest.

‎“We are heartbroken that a hardworking media worker lost his life while simply on his way to work,” Drema Bravo, DXMS-AM/DXOL-FM station manager, said.

‎Fr. Rockmoore Saniel, NDBC’s chief executive officer, has condemned the attack on Pido, whom he described as a dedicated media worker who served for more than 30 years as a broadcast media technician.

‎Saniel urged the government, the police, and other law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.