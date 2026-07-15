Family electrocuted after clothesline hits live wire in Nueva Vizcaya

By Freddie Lazaro

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a family of three in Barangay San Luis, Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, on Sunday, July 12, after they were electrocuted inside their home.

Police said the incident began when the 36‑year‑old father, a barangay tanod, was hanging clothes on a line that accidentally touched the galvanized iron roof of their house.

The roof had come into contact with a live electrical wire, instantly electrocuting him.

His wife and son rushed to help but were also electrocuted upon touching him, leading to their deaths.

The victims were later discovered by the tanod’s father, who immediately sought help. They were brought to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

The family is survived by their three‑year‑old child, who was inside the house at the time but was unharmed.

Police are conducting a follow‑up investigation into the incident, while barangay officials pledged financial assistance to the surviving child and relatives.