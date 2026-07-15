Congrats and best wishes: Mayor Nancy officiates Vincent and Bea’s wedding

By Richielyn Canlas

Actress Bea Alonzo and businessman Vincent Co tied the knot in a civil wedding at Makati City Hall, Mayor Nancy Binay confirmed on social media late Tuesday, July 14.

In her Facebook post, Binay wrote, “Kinasal ko na po sila ☺️ Congratulations & Best wishes Vincent & Bea!”

She also shared a photo of the couple locked in an embrace inside her office.

Earlier, Binay posted a photo with Bea using the hashtag #OneMoreChance, fueling speculation that the actress had tied the knot with Co. The post came amid unverified reports of their supposed wedding circulating on social media.

The actress’ legal counsel also confirmed the marriage after hours of speculation, saying Bea and Vincent tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Makati City Hall on Monday evening, July 13.

Showbiz insider and talent manager Ogie Diaz also claimed on his online program that only a handful of guests attended the couple’s wedding.