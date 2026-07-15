DMW, Bulacan PESO managers push stronger OFW protection

By Freddie Velez

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Bulacan PESO Managers Association, Inc. (BPMAI) convened a strategic dialogue on Tuesday, July 14, at the Francisco Balagtas Hall, Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center, to reinforce programs safeguarding Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and improving local employment services.

Recognizing Bulacan as the province with the highest concentration of OFWs in Central Luzon, DMW Regional Director Atty. Marion S. Sevilla presented new initiatives designed to strengthen migrant worker protection.

Central to these is a proposed Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the DMW and local government units through PESO managers.

Under the MOA, PESO managers will lead a comprehensive OFW mapping initiative to establish updated registries of overseas workers in their communities.

This localized data‑gathering effort aims to identify vulnerable individuals, provide immediate intervention, and shield them from illegal recruitment and exploitation.

The dialogue also tackled measures to streamline access to employment‑related services and ensure that assistance for migrant workers is delivered effectively at the local level.

An open forum allowed PESO managers to raise concerns and seek clarifications directly from DMW officials on program implementation, anti‑illegal recruitment campaigns, and employment facilitation.

Officials emphasized that these efforts reflect a decisive move to strengthen OFW protection and welfare, while ensuring that Bulacan’s migrant workers and their families receive sustained support from both national and local agencies.