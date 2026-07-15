Audrey Avila, Rinoa Halili tease VMX’s hottest ‘Sex in Public’ scenes

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Audrey Avila and Rinoa Halili, among VMX’s newest batch of rising stars, are inviting viewers to revisit some of the platform’s boldest, most spontaneous, and unapologetically adventurous romantic encounters in unexpected locations through a curated collection titled “Sex in Public.”

Both agreed the collection lives up to its provocative title.

“Grabe yung mga eksena, as in,” Rinoa gushed.

Asked if she had a favorite, the actress admitted it was impossible to choose.

“Walang specific talaga kasi lahat maganda,” she said.

Rinoa also revealed that some of the featured scenes caught even her off guard.

“I mean, familiar ako dun sa iba pero may mga eksena na nasorpresa talaga ako,” she shared.

Audrey, meanwhile, took a more laid-back view.

“Very adventurous and open kasi ako so yung mga scenes sa collection aren’t new to me,” she said. “Of course, I won’t go into specifics, but yeah, I wasn’t really surprised.”

The collection brings together memorable scenes from some of VMX’s best-known titles, including “69,” “Tahong,” “Kalakal,” “Barurot 2,” “Ligaw,” “Maryang Palad,” and “Package Deal.”

Rather than introducing new stories, “Sex in Public” revisits standout moments that helped define these films, highlighting the blend of sensuality, drama, and daring storytelling that has become synonymous with the streaming platform.

For longtime subscribers, it offers a nostalgic look back at some of VMX’s most recognizable titles. For newcomers, it serves as an introduction to films that helped shape the platform’s identity.

“Sex in Public” premieres exclusively on VMX on July 21.