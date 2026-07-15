‘May stigma pa rin’: ‘Booking’ director hopes views on erotica will change

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Despite the growing popularity of erotic films online, “Booking” director Pongs Leonardo believes the genre continues to face an unfair stigma in the Philippines — something he hopes will eventually change.

“May stigma pa rin, which is unfortunate,” Pongs said during a recent media conference.

“Para sa akin kasi that mindset of treating it as taboo has long held us back and as a creative, as someone working in film, that is disheartening.”

With his latest VMX film, Pongs hopes to challenge those perceptions.

“The film is erotica but it has a message that is timely, relevant,” he said.

“It is about choices, about how some of us couldn’t exercise that right because of our circumstances in life.”

Starring Margaret Diaz, Denise Esteban, Nico Locco, and Gboy Pablo, “Booking” is a gritty urban drama that explores the desperate choices people make to survive amid debt, exploitation, and financial hardship.

The story follows Donna (Margaret), a hardworking TNVS driver who becomes trapped in a cycle of financial abuse under her operator, Ruben (Nico). Desperate to earn enough money, Donna begins offering “extra services” to passengers inside her vehicle.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Jane (Denise), a bisexual passenger who frequently books her rides. What begins as a series of paid encounters gradually develops into a genuine emotional connection. But as Ruben’s grip on Donna tightens, the two women are forced to make life-altering decisions in hopes of breaking free.

Asked what circumstances would push them to accept illicit offers in exchange for money, Denise and Nico admitted they couldn’t see themselves making that choice.

“I don’t think I would get to that point where I have to sell my body for financial gain,” Denise said. “I am hardworking and I feel like if I continue working as hard as I can, I won’t fall into that trap.”

Nico shared a similar sentiment.

“I’m not rich but I’m not poor either. I’m comfortable. But yeah, I did reach a point where I couldn’t afford some luxuries, but I never succumbed to that. I guess it’s pride. I just feel like doing so would diminish my values.”

“Booking” is now streaming exclusively on VMX.