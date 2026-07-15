Carnapped bus found abandoned in Rizal dumpsite

By Trixee Rosel

A public utility bus reported missing after its driver and conductor allegedly failed to return it was found abandoned in a dumpsite in Rodriguez, Rizal, police said.

The bus was allegedly taken in a carnapping incident at about 10 p.m. on May 19, 2026, in Barangay North Fairview, Quezon City.

The bus operator reported to the Quezon City Police District’s (QCPD) District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU) on July 9 that the 2011 Daewoo BH115E bus bearing plate number UVL-197 had not been returned despite repeated demands to its driver, alias “David,” of Cainta, Rizal, and conductor, alias “Argel,” of Rodriguez, Rizal.

The operator later received information that the vehicle had been spotted in Rodriguez, Rizal, prompting a request for police assistance.

Acting on the report, DACU operatives conducted a follow-up operation in Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, where they found the bus parked unattended inside a dumpsite.

A witness told police that an unidentified person had left the vehicle there in June 2026 and never returned.

The operator later confirmed that the recovered vehicle was the same bus reported missing.

Police have filed a complaint for violation of Republic Act No. 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, against the driver and conductor before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

The recovered bus remains under DACU custody pending verification of its records with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the presentation of ownership documents by the registered owner.