Classes suspended at Malabon National High School after online threat

By Hannah Nicol

The Malabon City government announced the suspension of classes at Malabon National High School (MNHS) on Wednesday, July 15, following the circulation of a social media message allegedly containing a threat against the school.

Authorities said the decision was made by the Schools Division Office of Malabon as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school personnel.

Students who were already inside the campus were allowed to go home once their parents or guardians arrived to fetch them.

The city government confirmed that it immediately coordinated with the Malabon City Police Station (MCPS), school officials, and concerned agencies to verify the information.

MCPS chief Col. Kenneth Mission said he had spoken with the school officer‑in‑charge and requested the cybercrime unit to trace the account behind the circulating message.

While there is no official confirmation that the threat is credible, authorities stressed that they are treating the report seriously.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin of the viral post and the identity of the person behind the account “Lucas Garcia.”

The local government urged the public to remain calm, avoid sharing unverified information, and rely only on official announcements from the Malabon City government, MCPS, MNHS, and the Schools Division Office.

It also reminded residents to report suspicious activities immediately to the nearest police station, 911, or the QC Helpline 122.