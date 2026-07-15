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SHS student busted for shabu in Cavite

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Police arrest a senior high school student in a buy-bust operation in Tanza, Cavite on Monday, July 13. (Photo from Cavite PPO)

By Carla Bauto Dena

Authorities arrested a senior high school student for allegedly selling drugs in a sting operation in Tanza on Monday, July 13.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office (Cavite PPO) identified the suspect as alias Clarence, 18 years old.

Confiscated during the buy-bust operation were 13.53 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P92,000.

Operatives of the Tanza Municipal Police Station also recovered bust-bust money and a black coin purse.

Alias Clarence is now under custody and is facing drug charges.

In a statement, Cavite PPO Director Col. Ariel R. Red said the successful operation demonstrates the police’s continued determination to eradicate illegal acts and to protect communities and the youth from the threat of illegal drugs.

 

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