Pasig allocates P2-M SGLG incentive to enhance digital health services

By Richielyn Canlas

After being named one of the 2024 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) awardees, the Pasig City government allocated its P2‑million incentive to procure Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment as part of its continuing efforts to digitalize health services.

On Tuesday, July 14, a total of 42 ICT units were turned over to the local government, including 14 laptops, three desktop computers, and 25 office printers.

“Ang mga kagamitang ito ay binili gamit ang P2,000,000 na grant mula sa Seal of Good Local Governance Incentive Fund (SGLGIF), ang incentive mechanism ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) para sa mga lokal na pamahalaang nagpapakita ng mahusay na pamamahala sa kanilang mga nasasakupan,” the local government explained.

The equipment will be distributed to barangay health centers and various sections of the City Health Department (CHD).

The city government said it selected the CHD as the beneficiary to further improve data management, speed up processes, and enhance medical services in Pasig through the use of modern equipment.

City officials joined DILG–National Capital Region Director Maria Lourdes Agustin and DILG Pasig City Director Visitacion Martinez at the turnover event.

In their messages, they underscored the role of technology in making health services faster, more accessible, and more efficient for Pasigueños.

Under DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2025‑014, the SGLGIF may be used for eligible projects aimed at improving public service delivery.