VP Sara: Impeachment complaint built on fiction, not facts

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, July 14, dismissed the impeachment complaint against her, insisting that the accusations of threats and plots are baseless and unsupported by credible evidence.

In a statement from the Office of the Vice President, Duterte reiterated that the allegations have failed to establish any factual basis.

“On Day 4 of the impeachment trial, the country witnessed what I have been saying all along: the complaint is not supported by evidence,” she said.

The fifth day of trial focused on the fourth article of impeachment, which accuses Duterte of arranging an assassination plot against the President and his family, issuing grave threats, and inciting sedition.

Duterte countered these claims, stressing that the supposed threats are fabricated.

“Repeatedly claiming that there were threats when none existed, inventing an assassin where there was none, and fabricating evidence to support those claims does not transform fiction into fact,” she said, adding that such actions erode public trust and waste resources.

She emphasized that impeachment proceedings must be grounded in facts, not speculation.

“The rule of law depends on facts, not fiction,” Duterte declared, underscoring her position that the alleged threats are non‑existent.