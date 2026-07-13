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House confirms no solon owns SUV in fatal crash

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Authorities cordoned off the area in Mandaluyong City where an SUV bearing a House of Representatives sticker rammed into a motorcycle carrying two passengers, resulting in the death of the female passenger. (Photo from Ruel Candelaria/Facebook)

By Ellson Quismorio

The House of Representatives extended condolences to the family of the victim in the Mandaluyong traffic incident involving a Toyota Land Cruiser, but clarified that the vehicle was not registered to any member of Congress.

House Secretary‑General Cheloy Velicaria‑Garafil said the SUV, which bore a chamber sticker, was verified through Land Transportation Office records.

“The registered owner is not a member of the House. There is also no record that the vehicle was issued a pass in the 19th or 20th Congress,” she stressed.

Garafil underscored that the chamber remains “open and transparent” and will release further details once confirmed.

Nananatiling bukas at tapat ang Kapulungan sa usaping ito. Maglalabas ito ng karagdagang impormasyon sa sandaling may makumpirma pang mahahalagang detalye,” Garafil noted.

She added that authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

The SUV was linked to a hit‑and‑run along Ortigas Avenue that killed a motorcycle passenger and injured the rider.

Police have already arrested the 20‑year‑old driver.

 

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