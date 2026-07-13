10 ways Mayor Vico resists ‘politics-as-usual’

By Richielyn Canlas

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto urged the University of the Philippines College of Law Class of 2026 to anchor their careers on integrity, sharing ten personal principles that have guided him in public service and helped him resist corruption and entrenched practices.

“These are reminders to myself. You can adopt them or not, but for me, they really helped,” Sotto said, as he outlined the following:

Preparation over courage — readiness matters more than bravado.

Keep non‑negotiables — list and review them regularly.

Choose conscience over ambition — when in doubt, side with integrity over money or power.

Study cognitive dissonance — recognize how it shapes decisions and opinions.

Step outside echo chambers — challenge your own perspectives.

Check your ego daily — humility keeps you grounded.

Surround yourself with principled peers — values are reinforced by community.

Let others keep you grounded — accountability requires openness.

Give accountability license — empower trusted people to call you out.

Respect but challenge the status quo — reform demands courage to go against harmful norms.

Sotto admitted that fighting corruption often leaves him frustrated and sometimes hopeless, but seeing the graduates gave him renewed optimism.

He reminded them that honesty should not be surprising, citing Pasig’s zero SOP policy as proof that integrity can be institutionalized.

In closing, he told the graduates that the nation’s future rests not on a single leader but on their generation’s willingness to rise, resist corruption, and uphold the rule of law.

“May you always choose to fight on the side of truth, fairness, and for the rule of law,” Sotto said.