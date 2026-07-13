Koronadal’s Christian Perez delivers twice, Ilagan bounces back in PDC Asian Tour

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Filipino darters Christian Perez and Lourence Ilagan once again displayed feathery touches and great poise to rule the final three tournaments of the 2026 PDC Asian Tour at the Forest5 Darts Café in Singapore over the weekend.

The 48-year-old Ilagan bested Paolo Nebrida, 5-4, in an all-Filipino final to win the 20th event and cap the Filipinos’ strong showing in the continental joust.

Ilagan completed the victory in just half an hour to capture his first PDC Asian Tour title of the season, denying Nebrida, winner of the 10th and 12th events in Malaysia, a shot at a third crown.

Meanwhile, Perez, 44, who fell short to Nebrida in the semis of the 20th leg, impressed the most after ruling the 18th and 19th legs.

The pride of Koronadal City dismantled fellow Filipino Alexis Toylo twice to reign supreme.

Both finals saw Perez notch a 5-1 triumph against his former World Cup of Darts partner in Toylo. He became the third player to score two straight title wins, matching the feats of Japan’s Haruki Muramatsu (1st and 2nd) and Motomu Sakai (16th and 17th).

Perez bested Sakai, 5-2, in the semis of the 19th event. Interestingly, he handed Ilagan a 4-3 loss twice in Last 16 of the 18th and 19th leg.

For Perez and Ilagan, their title wins will serve them in good stead as the country will host the 21st to 24th events scheduled from Aug. 1 to 2 at Winford Resort and Casino in Manila. The PDC Asia Tour will eventually move to China from Sept. 12 to 13 for its final four events.

Aside from prize money and ranking points, the tournament winners strengthened their bids for direct entry to the PDC World Championship and other major events, as well as qualification for the PDC Qualifying School, where coveted tour cards – used to compete in pro circuit – are up for grabs.