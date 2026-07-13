De Guzman, Albo retain PBO crowns in dominant fashion

Mika De Guzman and Jelo Albo lived up to expectations, successfully defending their women’s and men’s singles crowns at the conclusion of the week-long Philippine National Badminton Open 2026 on Sunday, July 12, at Gameville Central Park in Mandaluyong City.

De Guzman, the 2025 MAXX North Harbour International runner-up, captured her fourth consecutive title in dominant fashion, sweeping the competition without dropping a single game throughout the tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, MVP Sports Foundation, Smart, Cignal, Yonex, Sunrise, Maynilad, and MWell.

The Ateneo de Manila University product asserted control from the opening rally and never looked back, overpowering her UAAP Season 86 co-MVP and former collegiate teammate Jochelle Alvarez, 21–6, 21–7, in a 30-minute final.

“This is so big for me. I think every year andami kong iba’t ibang nakakalaban; a lot of rising stars willing to get the championship, but I’m happy that I’m always there on top being the champion,” said De Guzman.

“As I said, it was different players every year po that are eyeing the championship, but I’m very happy that my coaches from PBad — coach Joper (Escueta), coach Kenneth (Monterubio), coach Ariel (Magnaye), and coach Kennie (Asuncion-Robles) — really helped us to give our best in every tournament that we play, and help us be physically and mentally ready,” added the four-time UAAP MVP.

In the men’s singles final, Albo had to dig deep after dropping the opening set before completing an 18–21, 21–12, 21–14 comeback victory over fellow Smash Pilipinas standout Clarence Villaflor to secure his third straight championship.

Villaflor controlled the tempo in the first game and held off Albo in the closing points to seize the early advantage. But the University of the Philippines standout responded with his trademark aggressive play, taking command of the next two sets to complete the historic three-peat in one hour and 18 minutes.

“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam kasi ‘yung sacrifices namin sa training and everything ay nagbunga lahat. Hindi biro ‘yung pinagdaanan naming sacrifices, hanggang sa ayun nga, andito na kami. All national team nag-semifinals, kami nagharap-harap. It’s really a blessing,” said the 2026 Czech International Future Series silver medalist.

Both De Guzman and Albo were awarded a gold medal, a championship trophy, an MWell watch, and P100,000.

Villaflor and Alvarez received medals, watches, and P50,000, while the second runners-up got medals, watches, and P15,000.

Andrea Hernandez and Julius Villabrille, meanwhile, emerged as the biggest winners in the doubles events, claiming two titles each.

The Smash Pilipinas pair first teamed up to capture the mixed doubles crown with a 21–15, 21–14 victory over Lea Inlayo and Christian Bernardo. The triumph marked Villabrille’s third consecutive mixed doubles title, having won the previous two editions alongside Nicole Albo.

Later in the day, the 19-year-old Hernandez partnered with Mary Destiny Untal to edge Inlayo and Jeya Pinlac, 21–19, 21–19, in the women’s doubles final.

Villabrille completed his double after joining forces with Solomon Padiz Jr. to successfully defend the men’s doubles title for a third straight year, rallying from a set down to defeat national teammates Bernardo and Alvin Morada, 14–21, 21–14, 21–17.

The doubles champion pairs received gold medals, championship trophies, watches, and P120,000. First runners-up ended with silver medals, watches, and P60,000, while the second runners-up finished with bronze medals, watches, and P30,000.