Sumabong stamps class, captures unified WBO, OPBF belts

CEBU CITY — Joseph “The Hunter” Sumabong turned in a superb performance in front of the hometown crowd as he dominated Taiwanese Jheng Ciou in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 25” on Saturday night, July 11, at the Holy Name University Barder Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Sumabong, one of the prized fighters of PMI Bohol Boxing Gym, earned the nod of the three judges, coming away with a unanimous decision (UD) win to retain his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific minimumweight title while also stealing Ciou’s Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation Silver minimumweight belt.

Scores in the title unification fight were 99-90, 98-91, and 97-92–all for Sumabong.

“It was a great fight. I knew it was going to be a tough fight because I was up against a champion opponent. But I came prepared for this fight and I’m happy to get the win,” said Sumabong, who secured his 11th win in 12 fights.

Ciou went home with his first loss as he dropped to 9W-1L-1D, 8KOs.

The win bolstered Sumabong’s world-title aspirations. The 24-year-old Tagbilaran native boxer is top rated in major governing boxing bodies. He is ranked No. 6 by the World Boxing Council, No. 8 by the World Boxing Association, No. 10 by the WBO, and No. 13 by the International Boxing Federation.

If given the chance, Sumabong expressed readiness to fight for a world title belt.

“If it is offered to me, I’m ready to fight for a world title. It will be up to my manager,” Sumabong said.

In the co-main event, Sumabong’s stablemare Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan scored his own dominant win, pulling off a UD victory over XiaoKang Song.

Gentallan won in all the judges’ scorecards: 96-94, 96-94, and 97-93.

It was a revenge of sorts for Gentallan, who redeemed himself from a painful loss to another Chinese opponent in 2023.

Gentallan improved to 15W-1L, 7KOs with the lone loss dealth DianXing Zhu. Song dropped to 6W-4L, 1KO.

In the undercards, Leonard Pores III nipped Renoel Pael via UD, former world title challenger Christian Balunan stopped Arvin John Sampaga in the fourth round while Reymart Tagacanao, another ex-world title challenger, chalked up a third-round KO win over Jessie Bell Goltiano.

Also winning were Jericho Acaylar, Sugarey Leonard Pores Jr., Dryzx Russel Sardalla, who turned back Michael Adolfo, Venjie Patac, and Jethro Illusorio, respectively.