Gilas women to face powerhouses China, Japan

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The Gilas Pilipinas women’s team is set for a tough road in the 2027 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup which the country will be hosting at newly-opened SM Seaside Cebu Arena in July next year.

The Nationals, who will be under new head coach Burke Toews, are drawn into Group B along side world No. 4 China, No. 10 Japan and No. 44 Lebanon. Group A features world No.3 Australia, No. 15 Korea , No.21 New Zealand and No.39 Chinese Taipei.

Gilas is currently ranked No.30 in the world and sixth in Asia.

Like in previous editions, the top team from each group will earn direct berths to the semifinals, while the last place team will be eliminated. The second- and third-placers from each group will then battle in a crossover qualification round for the remaining semis seats.

The Nationals are aiming to improve their sixth place finish the previous edition where Australia won.

Just last Friday, July 10, Philippine Sport Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy and several FIBA officials unveiled the official logo of the continental showpiece.

The tournament will be the first FIBA-sanctioned 5-on-5 competition to be hosted in Cebu City.

“The Philippines has hosted many FIBA competitions in Manila but now Filipinos get to introduce the rich culture of Cebu to players, team officials, FIBA delegates, and fans,” said FIBA Asia Board member Al Panlilio in a statement.

“The logo features elements that Cebuanos take a lot of pride in. From the beautiful beaches to the local fauna, and the friendly people, there is a lot to celebrate from the region, and we cannot wait to experience all these along with the grand stage being prepared for our athletes,” the former SBP president added.