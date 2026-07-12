Charly Suarez ready to go for Manuel Avila clash

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Filipino super featherweight contender Charly Suarez has entered the final week of his preparations for his showdown against Manuel Avila on July 18 at the National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, California.

With the heavy work already done, Suarez and his team are now focusing on conditioning and avoiding injuries ahead of the bout, according to head coach Delfin Boholst.

The fight will see the World Boxing Organization (WBO) International super featherweight title on the line and serves as a crucial tune-up before Suarez’s anticipated mandatory title shot against unified champion Emanuel Navarrete.

“Itong week na ‘to, iyong mga training namin, nasa baba na, nasa conditioning level na,” Boholst told Manila Bulletin-Tempo.

“Pinaghandaan namin itong laban ng ilang buwan. So itong linggo na ‘to umiiwas na kami lalo na sa mga injury, sa mga sakit. Kaya di na kami lumalabas sa bahay na lang talaga,” he added.

Boholst also said Suarez is already comfortably within the 130-pound weight limit with fight week approaching.

Despite already holding the No. 1 contender’s position for Navarrete’s WBO and International Boxing Federation (IBF) super featherweight titles, Boholst believes the bout against Avila is a necessary step especially after Suarez spent nearly a year away from competitive action.

“Para sa akin, isang taon na walang laban si Charly tapos bigla kang lalaban ng malaking laban, so mahirap,” Boholst explained.

“Mahirap talaga siya dahil ang tagal, isang taon kang nawala. Kahit nag-training ka, iba pa rin kapag lumaban ka muna bago sumabak sa malaking laban,” he added.

Suarez is coming into the contest undefeated with 18 wins while Avila packs a 26-2-1 record.