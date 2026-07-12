3 siblings die in QC electrocution

By Trixee Rosel

Three siblings died after being electrocuted inside their apartment in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City, on Friday night, July 10.

Initial investigation by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Kamuning Police Station showed that a 15-year-old girl was hanging clothes on a metal clothesline at the apartment’s balcony when she suddenly suffered an electric shock.

Her 12-year-old sister rushed to help but was also electrocuted. Their 19-year-old brother then tried to rescue the two, only to suffer the same fate.

Their youngest sibling sought help from neighbors, who rushed the victims to the East Avenue Medical Center. However, all three were declared dead on arrival.

An inspection by Meralco found that the power line’s voltage was normal.

Investigators, however, discovered that the circuit breaker connected to the apartment’s air-conditioning compressor was grounded, which may have energized the metal clothesline and led to the fatal electrocution.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident.