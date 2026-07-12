Korean nabbed for assaulting Pinay partner in Pasay

By Jean Fernando

A South Korean tourist was arrested after allegedly assaulting his 26‑year‑old Filipina live‑in partner inside their condominium unit along Roxas Boulevard, Barangay 7, on Saturday, July 11.

Pasay Police chief Col. Joselito De Sesto identified the suspect only as “Hyun,” 36. According to police, the victim managed to escape from their 37th‑floor unit and sought help from condominium security personnel after fearing for her life.

The victim told authorities that Hyun repeatedly slapped her, struck her body, and forced her to kneel on the floor during the attack.

Security guards accompanied her back to the unit, where she positively identified the suspect. He was immediately restrained and turned over to responding police officers.

Hyun was taken into custody and brought to the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) for investigation. Police said charges will be filed against him for physically assaulting his partner.