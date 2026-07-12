Iligan staff dies saving 2 children from drowning

By Bonita Ermac

ILIGAN CITY – A 29‑year‑old staff of Mayor Frederick Sia was hailed as a hero after sacrificing his life to save two children from drowning at Soda Beach in Barangay Santa Filomena, Friday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Marjohn Yana Manait, of Barangay Digkilaan.

Witnesses said Manait rushed into the water when he saw two minors struggling against the strong current.

He managed to rescue them but was himself swept away and disappeared beneath the waves. His body was later recovered in a search and retrieval operation.

Manait leaves behind his wife and child, but his legacy of courage endures.

Residents mourned his death, describing him as a man whose selfless act gave two young lives a second chance.

Barangay Digkilaan Council honored him in a Facebook post, calling him “a symbol of courage, compassion, and selfless service,” and adding: “His sacrifice represents the highest form of love—giving one’s own life so that others may live.”