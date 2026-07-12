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Wallet thief attempts to grab police gun in Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The victim identifies the suspect following his arrest. (Photo from MPD)

By Diann Calucin

A 30‑year‑old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Lalamove rider’s wallet and later attempting to wrestle a police officer’s service firearm during a scuffle in Baseco Compound, Port Area, Manila, on Saturday, July 11.

The Manila Police District (MPD) Station 13 identified the suspect as Yajie Agusan Rolona, a helper residing in Baseco.

Police said the victim reported that his motorcycle’s compartment was forcibly opened at around 4:15 a.m., with his wallet containing P5,000 and identification cards taken. CCTV footage obtained from the victim confirmed the theft.

Police launched a follow‑up operation and located Rolona later that evening.

When confronted, Rolona resisted arrest and attempted to grab the service firearm of Cpl. Ranher B. Hernandez but failed as the weapon remained secured in its holster.

Another officer attempting to restrain him was also shoved before the suspect fled on foot, only to be caught after a brief chase.

He now faces charges of theft, direct assault, and resistance and disobedience to a person in authority before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.

 

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