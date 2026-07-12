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Water crisis looms as ‘Inday’ fails to replenish Angat Dam

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Angat Dam’s water level continues to drop despite recent rains. (Photo by Freddie Velez)

By Freddie Velez

Despite the series of rains brought by Typhoon Inday and the southwest monsoon over the weekend, the water level in Angat Dam continues to decline, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

As of 8:00 a.m. Sunday, the dam’s level dropped further to 155.91 meters from 156.07 meters the previous day.

The continued decrease has raised alarm among Bulakenyos, with some Dumagat natives in upland Bulacan lamenting the worsening drought.

Angat Dam, the primary source of potable water for Metro Manila and nearby provinces, also supplies irrigation to about 25,000 hectares of rice farms in Bulacan and Pampanga.

Its critical state threatens both household consumption and agricultural livelihood.

Residents fear that if the downward trend persists, many may go “thirsty,” while farmers brace for reduced harvests.

Bulacan Governor Daniel R. Fernando has urged the public to conserve water, reminding households to check faucets for leaks to avoid wastage.

Meanwhile, authorities have already taken measures to mitigate the negative impacts of the declining water level.

According to the National Water Resources Board (NWRB), it has reduced Metro Manila’s water allocation, while dam operators suspended irrigation supply for Central Luzon rice farms to slow the decline.

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