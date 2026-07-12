Burgos, Ramos rule Elite as Santiagos shine at 5150 Bohol

PANGLAO, Bohol – Erika Burgos and Dayshaun Ramos reaffirmed their status as the country’s top Olympic-distance triathletes by ruling the Filipino Elite division, while Ines Santiago and Mervin Santiago emerged as the overall champions in the landmark 10th Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon here on Sunday.

Burgos followed up her inaugural 5150 Guimaras triumph with another commanding victory in 2:28:33 over the 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run course, while Ramos unleashed a strong finishing run to hold off older brother Joshua Ramos and claim the men’s Elite crown in 2:09:58. Joshua settled for second in 2:12:45, followed by Earl James Ting (2:17:42) and Sebastian Cabusas (2:23:59).

While the Elite champions delivered as expected, Ines Santiago emerged as the overall champion in the women’s division, adding another major title to an already decorated résumé that includes three consecutive Reyna Bulakna Awards as the fastest Filipina at the Kona Ironman World Championships. She clocked 2:33:58 to beat Nicole Andaya (2:35:35) and Natasha Doromal-Lim (2:40:45), while also topping the women’s 45-49 category.

Mervin Santiago (not related to Ines) edged Jeffrey Tagalog in a dramatic finish to secure the overall men’s championship in 2:14:27, just seven seconds ahead of Paguray (2:14:34). Kristiane Lim placed third in 2:16:50.

Despite her convincing victory, Burgos said the race was anything but easy.

Calm waters greeted competitors during the swim before scorching heat punished athletes on the run, while a loose timing chip repeatedly forced her to stop and readjust.

“I’m happy with my performance even though I’m in my offseason,” said the national team standout from Tanauan, Batangas in Filipino. “I’ve only been doing maintenance training, so I’m satisfied that I was still able to race well.”

She admitted the run proved the toughest challenge as temperatures soared.

“It suddenly became very hot. I was actually expecting rain because it had been raining for several days before the race,” she said. “My timing chip also kept rotating, so I had to stop several times to fix it. But overall, I’m satisfied with the result, especially considering the kind of preparation I had.”

An Ironman All-World Athlete and one of the country’s premier age-group triathletes, Ines Santiago relied on experience, patience and composure to outlast a strong local and international field representing at least 23 countries. Her victory in the milestone staging of the Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon further cemented her standing among the Philippines’ elite age-group competitors.

Mervin Santiago, an IRONMAN World Championship veteran and one of the country’s most accomplished endurance athletes, once again showcased his class and experience, delivering a performance worthy of his elite status. After emerging as the top Filipino finisher at last year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu, Santiago returned in formidable form, displaying his trademark composure and resilience throughout the race.

Dayshaun Ramos described the course as one of the toughest he has raced, saying he finished about nine minutes slower than his usual standard-distance time after battling overheating in the swim and strong crosswinds and headwinds on the bike. The accumulated fatigue made the run especially difficult, forcing him to adapt throughout the race.

Ramos also credited his family for keeping him motivated, calling it a privilege to train, travel, and compete alongside them, especially his brother. “It’s just a blessing,” he said, adding that the enthusiastic Bohol crowd gave him an extra lift. “Having people around you cheering you is definitely a lot different from the daily racing that we do.”

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the four-leg 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippine Series concludes on Sept. 20 in Samal Island, Davao City. Supported by TIEZA, the event is part of a National Sports Tourism initiative to position the country as a premier global destination for endurance sports. The Philippine Sports Commission noted that staging international races in scenic locales elevates the nation’s sporting profile while boosting tourism and local economies.

Sharing the podium were (men’s division) Kent Nocete (16-17 – 2:27:17), Ramoga (18-24 – 2:16:52), Fidel Redillas (25-29 – 2:17:23), John Rey Tumanda (35-39 – 2:21:29), Kristiane Lim (40-44 – 2:16:50), Singapore’s Haythem El-Ansary (45-49 – 2:30:57), Ricarte Dayata (50-54 – 2:41:47), Tim Johannessen of Singapore (55-59 – 2:37:19), Robert Shannon (60-64 – 2:55:36), Duncan Cooper (65-69 – 3:02:16), Nick Cudmore (70-74 – 3:05:37);

Women’s – Jasmine Yap (18-24 – 3:12:58), Bianca Tan (25-29 – 2:46:20), Nicole Andaya (30-34 – 2:35:35), Kriska Sto. Domingo (35-39 – 2:45:30), Ana Isabel Locsin (40-44 – 2:48:00), Catherine Arias (50-54 – 2:48:40), Yvonne Mendoza (55-59 – 3:25:41), and Jo Cudmore (60-64 – 4:00:28),