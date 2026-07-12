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3rd Imus City Invitational Softball Tournament under way 

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Softball fan and Imus Mayor Alex Advincula and Cavite 3rd District Congressman Adrian Jay 'AJ' Advincula grace the opening of the tournament.

IMUS CITY, Cavite. – The 3rd Season of the Imus City Invitational Softball Tournament was formally opened at the Imus City Sports Oval in Malagasang 1-G on Saturday,  July 11, here.

Eleven teams, led by Defending champion Malagasang 1st Sluggers, are competing in the event offering P100,000 cash prize to the champion. The first and second runners up will get P50,000 and P25,000, respectively.

Other teams competing in the event supported by Imus Mayor Alex Advincula and Cavite 3rd District Congressman Adrian Jay ‘AJ’ Advincula are Bayan Luma (Old Town), Tanzang Luma St.John, Tanzang Luma Knights, Anabu 1st Ragatan, Anabu 1st Animca, Anabu 2nd (Pasong Santol), Palico, Bucandala, Malagasang Segundo and Buhay na Tubig Socialites.

Mayor Advincula is backing the event in the hope of reviving the popularity of the sport in the city. He is hoping to produce future members of the PH softball team known as Blu Boys.

The Advinculas are also active in promoting other sports like basketball and volleyball.

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