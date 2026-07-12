Grade 4 pupil dies after school deworming

By Carla Bauto Dena

A Grade 4 pupil in Trece Martires City died following a deworming activity, the Department of Education (DepEd) Cavite Province said.

In a statement posted online on Saturday, July 11, DepEd Cavite said the deworming activity was conducted within the premises of Hugo Perez Elementary School-Annex.

“To all those who are equally saddened, as well as those alarmed, anxious, even those who are infuriated by the unfortunate event, of which no one certainly wished to happen, rest assured, the DepEd Cavite Province and the school administration concerned, are not standing by idly and are continuously making efforts in reaching out to extend our immeasurable depth of sympathy and prayers to the bereaved family and loved ones of our departed pupil,” the statement read.

DepEd Cavite said it is coordinating with the proper authorities regarding the incident and expressed its willingness to cooperate with any investigation or legal proceedings that may follow.

“As such, should there be any ensuing legal processes and inquiries to be conducted by the duly constituted authorities in connection with the instant controversy, the DepEd Cavite Province officials, employees and personnel, shall not shirk from our responsibilities and sworn duties, and will wholly cooperate and be amenable whenever the need arises, living up to the time-honored principle of ‘public office is a public trust,” the agency said.