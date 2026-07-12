Solid North Weavers crush Golden Coolers in Bangued

The Abra Solid North Weavers battered the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers, 89-60, on Saturday to regain the top spot in the North division of SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Gov. Andres Bernos Memorial Gymnasium in Bangued, Abra.

In control from the start, Abra unloaded 15 points, capped by back-to-back triples by Shaun Ildefonso, against only three by Rizal, for an 82-45 spread with 4 minutes and 35 seconds left, securing its 12th straight win and 14-1 slate in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 27-team tournament.

The defending division and national champion Weavers overtook the San Juan Knights (13-1) and kept their lead over the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo (14-2) in the race for playoff spots.

Meanwhile, the Quezon Huskers bared their defensive prowess in a 93-52 demolition of the Quezon City Black Bulls in the first game.

Applying constant pressure, the Huskers held the Black Bulls to 11 points in the second quarter and seven in the third to move beyond reach, 72-29, and notch their first win at the venue.

John Uduba bunched 8 points in another 15-point spurt, bridging the second and third quarters, to push Abra away, 37-8, to stay.

With 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in a 14-minute, 7-second stint, Uduba was chosen the SportsPlus best player over reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso, who had 14 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals, and older brother Shaun Ildefonso, with 9 points and 9 rebounds.

Laurenz Victoria sparked an 11-point cluster that put the Golden Coolers closer, 29-48, only for the Weavers to counter strike behind Uduba and Ildefonso, 67-42, after three quarters.

Rizal, which fell to 10-6, drew 11 points each from Victoria and Billy Robles.

Abra Weavers team owner, Cong. JB Bernos, who earlier presided over the unveiling of the division and national championship banners of the Weavers in last year’s Seventh Season, promised the packed crowd that his team would again contend for the titles in November and December.