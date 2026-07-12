Dad killed, son hurt in Leyte shooting

By Marie Tonette Marticio

TACLOBAN CITY – A 40‑year‑old man was killed, and his 17‑year‑old son was wounded after motorcycle‑riding gunmen opened fire on them in Barangay Balao, Burauen, Leyte, on Friday, July 10.

Police said the victims, residents of Barangay Paghudlan, were on their way home after attending Vesper night when the suspects, clad in black jackets, attacked.

The father died instantly, while his son sustained injuries to the hand and leg and was rushed to Burauen District Hospital.

Authorities revealed that the shooting may have stemmed from a personal grudge, identifying persons of interest linked to the case.

Investigators believe the motive was not random but tied to unresolved conflict, intensifying the probe into the suspects’ identities.

Police are now pursuing the gunmen.