P20.8-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Misamis Oriental

By Mike Crismundo

BUTUAN CITY – Police seized smuggled cigarettes valued at P20.8 million in a checkpoint in Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental on Saturday, July 11.

“The hot-pursuit operation near the border in the provinces of Agusan del Norte and Misamis Oriental also yielded three suspects,” Regional Public Information Office of Police Regional Office 10 (PRO 10-RPIO) Police Major Joann G. Navarro said.

“The arrested suspects, two of whom are brothers, were all from Zamboanga Sibugay, and are under tactical investigation in an effort to arrest their other cohorts in the illegal trade,” Navarro said.

Police flagged down a closed van truck but the driver allegedly ignored the signal to stop and breached the checkpoint, prompting personnel to pursue and intercept the vehicle.

The driver was issued a ticket for disregarding traffic signs.

Police noted the suspects’ evasive behavior and inconsistent responses during investigation.

The driver voluntarily disclosed that the truck was carrying smuggled cigarettes and consented to the inspection of the cargo compartment.

Discovered were sealed master cases of smuggled cigarettes concealed under bundles of abaca fiber – 520 master cases, equivalent to 26,000 reams of Commissioner Menthol, Victor Agila American Blended, and Arthur American Blended cigarettes – with an estimated market value of P20.8 million. Also seized were the closed van truck and three cellular phones.

The shipment reportedly originated from Zamboanga City and bound for Agusan del Sur for distribution.

The suspects were taken to the Magsaysay Municipal Police Station for documentation and filing of appropriate charges.