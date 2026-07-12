Culiat Bridge in QC closed after fire damages structure

By Trixee Rosel

Authorities closed Culiat Bridge II along Congressional Avenue on Sunday morning, July 12, to assess the damage it sustained after a fire gutted 46 houses beneath the structure the previous night.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the blaze, which broke out at 9:49 p.m. Saturday, quickly escalated to fourth alarm due to its location under the bridge, where informal settler families were living.

The fire was declared under control at 10:56 p.m. and fully extinguished at 11:26 p.m.

Although no civilian casualties were reported, one firefighter experienced breathing difficulty while responding.

The incident prompted the deployment of 37 fire trucks and four ambulances.

By early Sunday, thin smoke was still rising from the site, and traffic in both directions of Congressional Avenue was halted after portions of the bridge reportedly lifted due to the intense heat.

Engineers and investigators are now evaluating the structural integrity of the bridge to determine whether it remains safe for public use.

Residents who lost their homes appealed for assistance, while authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the bridge.