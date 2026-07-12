18 dead, over 560K affected by ‘Inday,’ habagat – gov’t

By Martin Sadongdong

The combined effects of Typhoon Inday and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) have left more than 562,000 individuals nationwide reeling from floods, landslides, and sea travel disruptions, according to government data released Sunday, July 12.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that 123,000 families were affected, with 4,200 families — about 16,200 people — forced to take shelter in 116 evacuation centers.

At least 236 houses were damaged, while authorities have provided P28.57 million worth of assistance to displaced residents.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) confirmed that the death toll rose to 18, with fatalities recorded in landslides in Lanao del Sur and Sarangani, and drowning incidents in Bukidnon.

Twelve people remain missing, while seven others were injured in separate incidents across Marinduque, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Lanao del Sur, and Baguio City.

Sea travel also remained heavily disrupted.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said operations in 53 ports were affected, leaving 845 passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers stranded, along with 169 rolling cargoes, five vessels, and four motorbancas.

Southern Tagalog recorded the highest number of stranded passengers at 292, followed by BARMM with 220, Western Visayas with 156, Bicol with 100, Palawan with 53, and Central Visayas with 24.

Despite Typhoon Inday’s exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility, its circulation continued to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing heavy rains and dangerous sea conditions.

Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant, monitor advisories, and follow evacuation and travel instructions as the habagat’s effects persist.