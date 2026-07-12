Mike Phillips departs Knights amid overseas interests

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Mike Phillips has opted out of his MPBL team San Juan Knights amid interests from overseas leagues following his impressive performance with Gilas Pilipinas in the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The 6-foot-8 athletic forward had already reached out to the Knights management through a letter, expressing his intentions to terminate the contract and allow him to entertain inquiries and explore potential opportunities.

Phillips then expressed gratitude to the Knights organization, management and coaching staff while wishing the team success moving forward.

The Knights, however, were reportedly frustrated by Phillips’ decision, particularly after the forward allegedly stopped communicating with the team following his stint with the national team.

There has been no official word yet on where Phillips will sign, although there have been reports that Division I teams in the Japan B. League are showing interest in the La Salle standout.

Phillips is already eligible to be signed as Asian Quota import after playing a window with Gilas similar to what Quentin Millora-Brown had before he was signed by the Chiba Jets.