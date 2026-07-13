Ryu prevails in Evian playoff for 2nd straight major; Kim conquers Scottish Open

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

EVIAN-LES-BAINES, France (AP) — Haeran Ryu closed with an even-par 71 and birdied the first hole of a playoff with Brooke Henderson to win the Evian Championship on Sunday, July 12, for a second straight major title in the space of three weeks.

The South Korean golfer backed up her victory at the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on June 29.

Ryu and Henderson (64) finished on 19-under par for the week at Evian Golf Resort, with Henderson making three eagles in her final round as she sought a third major title of her career. They included a hole-in-one at No. 8 and an eagle at No. 18 that got the 2022 champion into the playoff.

They went back up No. 18, Henderson had to lay up after pulling her drive, and she wound up making par.

Ryu, who shot 60 on Saturday for the lowest round at a major, rolled in a birdie putt from three feet to ensure there would be double major winners in the same year for the first time in women’s golf. Nelly Korda won the Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open.

European tour and PGA Tour

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Tom Kim played bogey-free during a tight race to the finish Sunday and closed with a 6-under 64 for a two-shot victory in the Scottish Open, his first PGA Tour title since the fall of 2023.

Kim delivered the clinching blow with a shot from 203 yards to 6 feet on the par-4 16th, giving him a two-shot lead. He finished with a 4-foot par putt on the 18th. Min Woo lee shot 67 to finish alone in second.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who shared the 54-hole lead with Robert MacIntyre when the fog-delayed third round was was completed Sunday morning, had a 69 and tied for third with MacIntyre (69), Keita Nakajima (67) and Johnny Keefer (67).

It was a big finish for Keefer, the Korn Ferry Tour player of the year in 2025 who earned one of three spots to the British Open next week, along with Michael Thorbjornsen and Victor Perez.

PGA Tour Champions

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Zach Johnson won his first PGA Tour Champions major in the final event at Firestone Country Club, closing with a 2-under 68 for a six-shot victory Sunday in the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Johnson had a 63 in the third round that staked him to a four-shot lead entering the final round, and even with a pair of bogeys in his opening four holes, no one came particularly close.

It was Johnson’s third win in his rookie season on the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions, allowing him to close the gap on Stewart Cink in the Charles Schwab Cup. The victory makes Johnson eligible for The Players Championship next year.

Johnson finished at 15-under 265.

Boo Weekley closed with a 66 to finish alone in second at 9-under 271, followed by Rory Sabbatini, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist from Slovakia, who had a 66-66 weekend. Cink finished fourth with a closing round of 68.

PGA Tour and European tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Steven Fisk outlasted Taylor Pendrith in the ISCO Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, two-putting for par on the third hole of a playoff.

Fisk closed with a 3-under 67 in cloudy and breezy conditions at Hurstbourne Country Club to match Pendrith at 16-under 264.

Played opposite the Scottish Open, the event was sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the European tour. The 29-year-old Fisk gets into the PGA Championship but not the Masters next year. Last October, he won the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi for his first PGA Tour title.

Pendrith finished with a 65. The 35-year-old Canadian was trying to win for the second time on the tour.

Korn Ferry Tour

BERTHOUD, Colo. (AP) — Ross Steelman won The Blue Championship on Sunday for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, shooting a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over Tommy Morrison.

Steelman matched the tournament record of 22-under 266 set by Cristobal Del Solar in 2024. Morrison also finished with a 68 at the TPC Colorado.

Other tours

Lars van der Vight became the fourth Challenge Tour player to shoot 59, accomplishing the feat Friday in the second round, and went on to win the German Challenge on Sunday for his first tour title. The Dutchman closed with a 70 to beat Frenchman Julien Sale by a stroke. … Haylee Harford Sanchez won the Epson Tour’s Four Winds Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, for her first professional title. She closed with a 9-under 63 to finish at 15-under, two strokes ahead of Megan Streicher at Blackthorn Golf Club. … Former tennis player Mardy Fish won his third American Century Championship title, beating 2025 winner Joe Pavelski by six points in the celebrity tournament. Fish had a 20-point day under the modified Stableford scoring system to get to 72 at Edgewood Tahoe. He also won in 2020 and 2024. … Thomas Ponder won the Explore NB Open for his first victory on PGA Tour Americas. He closed with a 7-under 65 for a three-stroke victory at Mactaquac in Fredericton, New Brunswick. … Kana Nagai closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the Japan LPGA’s Minebea Mitsumi Ladies Hokkaido Shimbun Cup. She finished at 19 under. … Go Ji-woo won the Korea LPGA’s High1 Resort Ladies Open. She finished at 22-under 270.