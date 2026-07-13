No more sexy roles for Azi Acosta

By IAN URETA

VMX star Azi Acosta is taking her career in a different direction.

The 22-year-old actress has announced that she is leaving sexy films behind as she pursues more wholesome, mainstream roles.

Along with the change comes a new management team.

Acosta has left longtime manager and discoverer Jojo Veloso and is now under talent agency 12Stones Atelier, headed by Rhina Montemayor.

Her new management said the move is part of efforts to broaden her career beyond the genre that first made her popular.

Acosta became one of VMX’s most familiar faces through films such as “Pamasahe,” “Sex Games,” and “Sugar Baby.”

While she was known for daring roles, some filmmakers believed she could do much more.

In 2023, she received a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the FACINE Filipino International Cine Festival for her performance in “Erotica Manila,” earning recognition for her acting as well as her screen presence.

She has not appeared in a VMX project for almost a year. During that time, she stepped away from acting and helped run her family’s café in Tanay, Rizal.

Now back in show business, Acosta said she no longer accepts roles that require nudity or sexually explicit scenes. Instead, she wants to focus on projects that showcase her acting.

Her first project under her new management is GMA-7’s action-drama series “The Master Cutter.”