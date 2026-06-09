Senate mulls stricter security measures amid ‘very serious’ threat

Senators on Tuesday, June 9, said they received intelligence information warning of a potential security threat to the Senate, prompting discussions on possible strengthened security measures.

Senator Vicente Sotto III described the reported threat as “very serious,” citing information relayed through intelligence channels.

“Yes, I overheard the report. Security measures are being planned,” Sotto said when asked if he had received details regarding the alleged threat.

He added that any decision on whether to suspend hearings or impose restrictions on Senate activities would depend on recommendations from security officials.

“The threat is a clear and present danger; therefore, serious considerations must be taken,” Sotto stressed.

Asked whether a lockdown of the Senate complex was being considered, he replied: “Depends on the security measures necessary. Not my call.”

Meanwhile, Senator Panfilo Lacson said the security concerns extend beyond the reported threat against the Senate.

“Not only involving the threat to the security of the Senate as shared by the NBI director,” Lacson noted.

He added that, based on information reaching his office, there appears to be growing unrest within parts of the armed services.

“As per information, though still sketchy and raw, the level of frustration within the armed services has reached up to battalion and regional levels,” Lacson said.

“They are closely monitoring the developments in the ongoing crisis at the national level brought about by numerous factors, both internal and external,” he added.

Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian confirmed that NBI Director Melvin Matibag raised the matter during a Blue Ribbon consultative meeting on Monday.

“During the Blue Ribbon consultative meeting yesterday, NBI Director Melvin Matibag informed the sectors present that there is a potential threat to the Senate building and the Senate premises,” Gatchalian said.

In response, Gatchalian said he would convene the Senate Executive Committee and coordinate with the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms to implement additional security measures.

“I will be meeting the Senate Executive Committee, including the Sergeant-at-Arms, today to make the necessary security adjustments,” he said.

“The security and safety of all senators and all Senate employees is paramount. We will make sure that our work environment is safe and secure.” (Dhel Nazario)