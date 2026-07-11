At least 17 dead, scores missing amid ‘Inday,’ habagat onslaught

By Martin Sadongdong

Heavy rains from the southwest monsoon, intensified by Typhoon Inday, have left at least 17 people dead and thousands displaced across the country, even after the storm exited the country’s area of responsibility on Saturday morning, July 11.

Authorities warn the enhanced habagat will continue to pound wide areas Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao with downpours and strong winds until early next week.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported that 112,000 families from 404 barangays have been affected. Of these, nearly 2,900 families are staying in 77 evacuation centers, while more than 7,000 are temporarily sheltered outside official sites.

OCD Deputy Administrator Asst. Sec. Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said authorities are verifying reports of 17 fatalities — two in Bukidnon, 10 in Sarangani, and five in Lanao del Sur –all believed to have been killed in landslides. Nine people remain missing, mostly in Lanao del Sur and Sarangani.

“We have received reports that are still being verified. We have 17 reported fatalities… All of these, especially those in Sarangani and Lanao del Sur, were caused by landslides,” Alejandro said. “We are also looking at nine missing persons. These are raw data, and sadly, this is what we have received.”

Despite Inday’s exit, PAGASA warned that the enhanced habagat will continue to bring heavy rainfall and strong to gale‑force winds until Monday, July 13, affecting areas from Aklan and Calabarzon to Zambales, Bataan, Ilocos, La Union, and Pangasinan.

PAGASA said Inday was moving north‑northwestward over the East China Sea and is expected to make landfall over eastern China later Saturday or early Sunday.

It maintained that the typhoon’s circulation would continue to enhance the southwest monsoon even as the cyclone moves farther away from the Philippines.